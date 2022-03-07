South African-born actress Thuso Mbedu once again made the country proud when she scooped another international award

The Saints and Sinners star won the award for Best Female Performance for a new scripted series for her role in The Underground Railroad

Mbedu was nominated alongside other stars such as Anjana Vasan, Jana Schmieding, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Deborah Ayorinde

Thuso Mbedu has bagged another international award. The former Scandal! actress took home the award for Best Female Performace for a new series at the just-ended Film Independent Spirit Awards in the USA.

Thuso Mbedu bagged the award for Best Female Performance for her role as Cora Randall at the 37th Spirit Awards. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The win came as a shock to Mbedu, who was a first-time nominee for her role as Cora Randall in Amazon's The Underground Railroad.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Thuso Mbedu was nominated alongside talented women such as Anjana Vasan, who starred in We Are Lady Parts, Rutherford Falls's Jana Schmieding, Jasmine Cephas Jones from Blindspotting and Deborah Ayorinde, who was in THEM: Covenant.

Mbedu thanked all those who played a part in the making of the series, which is based on Colson Whitehead's novel, The Underground Railroad, IOL reports. The Hollywood Reporter adds that the actress, who was visibly shocked by her win, thanked the film's creator and director Barry Jenkins and the casting director Francine Maisler for their guidance. She said:

“Thank you. Thank you. Thank you for your guidance. Thank you to Amazon, to all the executive producers, to my team Beth, April, Laurie. My sister in South Africa. She would kill me if I didn't say anything about her. I appreciate all the support. And every single person who was involved in ’The Underground Railroad’."

Following her win, Thuso Mbedu has been trending on social media. Many peeps flooded the internet to celebrate the actress.

@Moo_Venda

"Let's congratulate Thuso Mbedu, haaai no, girl is doing thee most."

@DlalaChampion said:

"Thuso Mbedu Is A National Treasure."

Source: Legit.ng