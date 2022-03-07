Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu has queried singer Seyi Shay in a series of posts shared on Instagram

The Nollywood actor asked the female singer why she has kept mum about the identity of her unborn child's father

Maduagwu’s post sparked reactions on social media with many people telling him to mind his business

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has once again picked on a colleague in the entertainment industry and this time around it is music star, Seyi Shay.

Taking to his Instagram page, Maduagwu directed queries at the singer while demanding to know the father of her unborn child.

Uche Maduagwu demands to know father of Seyi Shay's baby. Photo: @uchemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

Maduagwu claimed the singer isn’t married and as such, she should expect that people would want to know who she is expecting her first child with.

He equally made a reference to Seyi’s recent appearance at Davido’s O2 concert while pointing out that she flaunted her baby bump just like Rihanna.

According to Maduagwu, if the singer can fly down to the UK to show off her baby bump, then she should be able to reveal the identity of her partner to fans.

In a different post, Maduagwu accused Nigerian celebrities of normalizing actions that go against cultures and traditions in the country.

See his post below:

Mind your business, social media users tell Maduagwu

chuks_pro_sper said:

"Oga na man u be try de mind ur business sometimes."

officialdanielrolland said:

"Cho cho cho. What’s your business Oga?"

sisi_nicki said:

"This is not even funny at all, Mind ur Buisness."

db_made94 said:

"U no go mind ur business abi busy body celeb, nonsense and ingredient."

thebongekile_m said:

"This guy must mind his business."

iamhygrade said:

"This guy mouth just loose anyhow them no use hot water press him mouth when dem born am."

Source: Legit.ng