A video of UK-based Nigerian crossdresser James Brown is currently making the rounds in the online community

The effeminate celebrity and some of his friends were allegedly barred from gaining entry into the O2 for Davido’s concert

Social media users had different things to say with many making references to vows the crossdresser made in the past about boycotting the show

Popular crossdresser James Brown is currently a topic of discussion on social media after he was sighted in a viral video making the rounds online.

Legit.ng came across the clip which shows Brown and some other ladies behind a barricade as they tried to engage some security details.

Video surfaces as James Brown is allegedly barred from entering O2 for Davido's concert. Photo: @davido/@wf_jamesbrown/@remedyblog

Source: Instagram

The social media user who released the footage alleged that the crossdresser wasn’t allowed entry into the O2 Arena for Davido’s concert.

Check out the clip below:

Recall Legit.ng had previously reported that Brown took to social media making it clear that he has no intentions of attending Davido’s show despite being in the UK.

The young man had accused Davido of blocking him on social media for no reason even before he gained popularity as a crossdresser.

Social media users react to video of Brown

nessa_exx said:

"Shey James brown say Em no dey go niwetin come carry am go there."

perpdyke said:

"Thought he said he wasn’t gonna come."

hali_blavc said:

"But was he not the same person that said he won’t go because Davido blocked him wetin he come the find there."

king_eddybanks said:

"Thought the mugu said he wasn’t gonna attend the show ."

joy_joe830 said:

"But baba say him and davido nor Dey in good terms say he nor Dey go watin he come find for there."

real_uloma_ said:

"No be him say she no go go?? say Davido block am for IG, e don block am for life too."

