Singer Davido has sparked reactions on social media with his response to a question during a recent BBC interview

The journalist had asked Davido if he has any plans of collaborating with colleagues, Wizkid and Burna Boy

David's response got people talking online with some noting that it was the appropriate thing to say

Singer Davido has proven over time that he doesn’t have any issues with his colleagues, Wizkid and Burna Boy, even though they have never worked together.

The singer recently granted an interview with the BBC and a portion of the exchange is currently making the rounds in the online community.

Davido's funny response to journalist asking if he plans to collaborate with Burna, Wizkid. Photo: @davido/@wizkidayp/@burnaboygram

The video captured the moment an interviewer asked Davido if he plans to collaborate with Wizkid and Burna Boy.

Managing a chuckle before responding to the question, Davido simply directed the journalist to pose the question to his colleagues whenever he sees them.

Davido's response stirs reactions from fans

kelvin_da_dimitri said:

"This has to be one of the best response I ever heard from an interview."

big.hart_ said:

"Why don’t they ask Burna and wiz this question?"

francy_headdress said:

"It’s always davido they ask such questions .. good answer."

blaaqbutterfly said:

"Yes o.. It means he doesn't have any issue with that, but then ask the other two shikenan!!!!"

real_pheyi said:

"They should stop stressing him with all this questions making it seems like he is the one that has problem."

e2nuhitee said:

"You all won’t ask wizkid this kinda question, but DAVID una dey ask Mtcheew."

favoritee_glow said:

"The first time he responded smartly , them no Dey even ask Wizkid this kind questions."

Davido makes grand entry in a huge cage at O2 arena concert

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido’s much-anticipated O2 Arena show finally went down on Saturday, March 5, and the hall was packed full with many who came to have a good time.

The 30BG crooner made a spectacular entrance at the arena that saw him showing up on the stage inside a cage.

Interestingly, the singer’s controversial aide, Isreal DMW, also had a huge part to play for the night as he opened the show for Davido.

