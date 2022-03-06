Honourable Shyne Barrow was among notable figures who showed up for Davido’s O2 arena concert in London

Barrow who is the opposition leader of House of Reps Belize also honoured the Nigerian musician with a special recognition

Davido was named Outstanding Global citizen of Belize and several fans congratulated the 30 BG musician

Davido’s just-concluded We Rise By Lifting Others (WRBLO) concert at the O2 Arena in London had several interesting side attractions.

An interesting highlight of the night happened when Davido was honoured with special recognition by Honorable Shyne Barrow, the opposition leader of the House of Representatives, Belize.

Davido named Outstanding Global Citizen of Belize, receives plaque. Photo: @davido/@thedavidodailyshow

Source: Instagram

Shallow delivered a moving speech and commended the Nigerian musician for his impressive accomplishments and also giving back to communities and countries around the world, including Belize.

This was followed by Shallow presenting the singer with a plaque as he was named an Outstanding Global Citizen of Belize.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch a video showing the presentation below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Davido

jennykishy said:

"Congrats David❤️."

don_dohtun said:

koffi_of_portharcourt ."

koffi_of_portharcourt said:

iam_egroyce rry person wey God anoint dey play....King David is his name his born to win today, tomorrow and forever..."

iam_egroyce said:

"Congratulations obo to your new added country ."

braimohpreshy said:

"My GOAT for a reason 30bg for life,na dis side I camp put o."

g4_pablo said:

"So Davido na citizen of 3 countries like this."

Emotional moment Davido's elder sister led prayers backstage before he stormed the stage

Meanwhile, Davido’s sister, Sharon Ademefun, doesn’t joke around with her role as an older sibling to the music superstar.

Legit.ng reported that Sharon was among those who flew down to London for the singer’s O2 Arena concert and she made sure God was involved in the picture before he hit the stage.

Celebrity barman, Cubana CHiefpriest, shared a video showing the moment Sharon led prayers backstage alongside the singer and other members of his crew.

A fan of the singer who reacted wrote:

"One thing I love about Davido and His family ❤️❤️❤️ Too supportive."

Source: Legit.ng