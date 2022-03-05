Popular Nigerian dancer, Jane Mena stirred massive reactions on social media when she made a remarkable statement about her lavish spendings

Jane claimed she remembered how she used to spend millions on makeup and 100 lipsticks when she was younger

The dancer said her lipsticks collections have reduced to 43 now and Nigerian felt her claims were exaggerated as they drop comments on the post

Dancer, Jane Mena got people talking after revealing the unimaginable amount she has lavished on makeup and lipsticks.

The dancer took to her Instagram story channel to post about her high end makeup in her early twenties:

Jane Mena reveals she has 100 lipsticks. Credit: @janemena

Source: Instagram

"To think I spent millions on high end makeup in my early twenties and now I just shake my head thinking what I could have used that money for.

I literally had over 100 mac lipsticks I can only count 43 now."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She further blamed the extravagant spending on being a little girl as she said her friend told her she would adjust to a better lifestyle when she grow older.

Check out her post below:

Nigerians feel Jane was exaggerating

Social media users disagreed with Jane, most of them questioned how she could have 100 lipsticks.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Mretty.alfred:

"My sister keep lying 100 lipstick thank God for ur lie."

Official_tobycampbell:

"Believe anything on this gram at your own risk."

King_zino0:

"Which kind lie be dis....even makeup artist no get reach 100."

Pemarnigeria:

"Does mac itself have up to 100 lipstick variants? E ma rora o."

Dahmie11:

"You spent millions on makeup in your early twenties."

Phlow_420:

"Which kind lie be this no body ask una una go just Dey lie!!!..na wa oh 100."

Ejiogu.esther:

"So las las her head don correct now ???just asking for a friend respectfully."

Juju can't secure a man: Jane Mena

Legit.ng previously reported that Jane Mena shared her thoughts about using charms to lock down men.

The dancer said such charms don't work and advised women to desist from going to that desperate extent.

Jane also likened looking for love to trying to get pregnant, saying it comes when one least expected.

Source: Legit.ng