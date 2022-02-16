Popular Nigerian dancer, Jane Mena, has shared her thoughts about using charms to lock down men

The dancer said such charms don't work and advised women to desist from going to that desperate extent

Jane also likened looking for love to trying to get pregnant, saying it comes when one least expects

Ace dancer, Jane Mena stirred reactions on social media after sharing her opinion about the trend of using charms to tie down men.

The dancer opined that it doesn't work and advised women who are involved in it to rather use the money for giveaways so as to increase their followers.

Jane Mena speaks on using love charms for men. Credit: @janemena

Source: Instagram

Jane took to her Instagram story channel to post a viral video of a love charm. According to her:

"Ask anyone that has tried it. Look at their lives at the end of it all, still desperately single and meeting the wrong men cos they've sold their lives to the devil."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She also likened looking for love to trying to get pregnant which comes when one least expected it.

Check out her post below:

Mixed reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Jane Mena's thoughts on using charm to tie men.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Kems_stores:

"Even if it works...how do u feel knowing that you are holding someone bondage and that whatever love he or she is giving u isn't real....you happy? Una get mind for this UAR tuehhhhh."

Oyin.dara:

"You don try am before."

So_fireeeee:

"She’s talking from experience."

Etta_xoxo:

"I don’t see any reason I should be using charm on anyone’s son cos you gotta love me by yourself biko."

Iam_benkid:

"Give me your man name and picture i want to show his ex something."

Ohreeoluwah:

"Na so so relationship, you people dnt secure money and food?"

Kelmilly__:

"Abi Why I buy 11pro max for Ifeoma Normally I no fit do am I de even shock as I do am."

Jane Mena thanks hubby for holding it down for her during drama with Tonto Dikeh

Legit.ng previously reported that Jane Mena took to her Instagram story channel to thank her family, friends, and other celebrities.

The dancer revealed that they were there for her during the social media drama with actress Tonto Dikeh.

Jane specially thanked her husband with a sweet video of when he asked her to be his wife and she excitedly accepted.

Source: Legit.ng