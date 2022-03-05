Singer Davido took time out of his busy schedule to attend the birthday party of a dedicated fan in London

The lady threw a 30BG-themed birthday party that had guests recreating different looks of Davido from his music videos, other public appearances

Videos from the celebration surfaced online with many hailing Davido for showing up despite his busy schedule

Singer Davido has a major show in the UK on Saturday, March 5, but this didn’t stop him from creating time out of his busy schedule for a dedicated fan.

Apparently, the lady threw a 30 BG party to mark her birthday and she went all out to create the fondest memories she has of the singer.

Guests who showed up at the party came dressed as different versions of Davido inspired by his music videos and public appearances.

A lady rocked the same outfit as Davido did in the music video for Gobe while another guest dressed just like the singer for his Lala music video.

As expected the singer’s music ruled the dance floor and the party became even more special after Davido made an appearance and took pictures with the celebrant and her friends.

Watch videos below:

Social media users react

