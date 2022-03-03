Shatta Wale has allegedly reacted to news of his mother's eviction from her East Legon apartment over unpaid rent

The musician is alleged to have left everything to God and it is reported that he indicated that he had done enough for the mother

The news went viral on social media last week after it came to light that Shatta Wale's mother had been evicted from her home by her landlady

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr has allegedly reacted to the news that his mother, Madam Elsie Avemegah was now homeless.

In a news report sighted by Legit.ng on ghanacelebrities.com with a source linked to blogger Aba The Great, Shatta Wale is said to have spoken on the matter.

According to the gossip page, Shatta Wale indicated that he had left the matter to God and chose not to address the issue.

Shatta Wale and mother. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Aba The Great went on to allege that Shatta Wale was trying to create the impression that he had supported his mother enough and was not ready to do so anymore.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Shatta Wale called out for copying Lil Wayne's video

The controversial Ghanaian musician and his colleague Medikal were earlier slammed for copying Lil Wayne and DaBaby’s Lonely video concept for their Stubborn Academy song.

Legit.ng’s analysis on both videos shows that they have the same idea and storyline with almost similar scenes.

In the case of DaBaby and Lil Wayne, it is understood that they felt lonely for not seeing their girlfriends and so they had a mental issue because of that.

However, in the case of Shatta Wale and Medikal’s Stubborn Academy, the concept was not very clear.

The video triggered massive reactions on social media as many people made fun of Shatta Wale and Medikal.

Shatta Wale’s son chills with the big boys

Majesty, the adorable son of Shatta Wale, and Michy known in real life as Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, were spotted having fun in a new video.

The young boy, in the video that emerged online, was seen hanging out with some popular faces in Ghana's entertainment industry.

Michy and Majesty appeared to have gone out to an event where the young chap met some of his favourite social media characters.

Source: Legit.ng