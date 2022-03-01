RIP Tacha: Kemi Olunloyo Sends Shocking Farewell Message to BBNaija Star, Titans Drag Journalist
- Controversial Nigerian socialite, Kemi Olunloyo, has now wished death upon BBNaija star, Tacha, on social media
- Olunloyo left fans shocked after she posted a farewell message to the reality star on her Twitter page
- The media personality’s post caused an uproar on social media with a great number of Tacha’s fans bashing her
Controversial Nigerian personality, Kemi Olunloyo, has caused a buzz online after wishing death on BBNaija star, Tacha.
Taking to her Twitter page, Olunloyo posted a shocking farewell message to the reality star when she told her to ‘rest in peace’ and accompanied it with a casket emoji.
Not stopping there, Olunloyo added that Tacha will be dearly missed while saying that depression is real and she hopes the reality star gets the help she needs.
Tacha is suffering from depression but her illiterate fans are attacking me: Kemi Olunloyo cries out
Olunloyo’s posts about Tacha dying was in response to a tweet the reality star had posted months ago.
In December 2021, Tacha had posted that anybody who planned to beat up Olunloyo should record it.
See Olunloyo’s tweets below:
Internet users react
After the controversial socialite shared her post about Tacha’s death, numerous internet users reacted to it.
Read some of their comments below:
Fashion_magicblog:
“This kemi should act like a mother and stop fighting with younger ones.”
Iam_yungjoc:
“That's too extreme .”
Adeoluolatomide:
“If this woman isn't your mom, you don't know what God has done for you. Aunty Kemkem has a problem. I'm sad for her children, honestly.”
Ladyque_1:
“She wants attention. God forbid this woman.”
__diamond__papi:
“Kemi is bored and lonely .”
Nef3rtari:
“That lady is miserable wow.”
Source: Legit.ng