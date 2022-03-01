Controversial Nigerian socialite, Kemi Olunloyo, has now wished death upon BBNaija star, Tacha, on social media

Olunloyo left fans shocked after she posted a farewell message to the reality star on her Twitter page

The media personality’s post caused an uproar on social media with a great number of Tacha’s fans bashing her

Controversial Nigerian personality, Kemi Olunloyo, has caused a buzz online after wishing death on BBNaija star, Tacha.

Taking to her Twitter page, Olunloyo posted a shocking farewell message to the reality star when she told her to ‘rest in peace’ and accompanied it with a casket emoji.

Not stopping there, Olunloyo added that Tacha will be dearly missed while saying that depression is real and she hopes the reality star gets the help she needs.

Kemi Olunloyo sends farewell message to BBN star, Tacha, tells her to RIP. Photos: @kemiolunloyo, @symply_tacha

Olunloyo’s posts about Tacha dying was in response to a tweet the reality star had posted months ago.

In December 2021, Tacha had posted that anybody who planned to beat up Olunloyo should record it.

See Olunloyo’s tweets below:

Internet users react

After the controversial socialite shared her post about Tacha’s death, numerous internet users reacted to it.

Read some of their comments below:

Fashion_magicblog:

“This kemi should act like a mother and stop fighting with younger ones.”

Iam_yungjoc:

“That's too extreme .”

Adeoluolatomide:

“If this woman isn't your mom, you don't know what God has done for you. Aunty Kemkem has a problem. I'm sad for her children, honestly.”

Ladyque_1:

“She wants attention. God forbid this woman.”

__diamond__papi:

“Kemi is bored and lonely .”

Nef3rtari:

“That lady is miserable wow.”

Fans blast Tacha for saying $50m is equivalent to N29m

In other Tacha related news, Legit.ng earlier reported on how the reality star was dragged after making a blunder on social media.

Tacha took to her Twitter page to cry out over the fact that $50m is just N29m and in an actual sense, the reality star's conversion is flawed.

She wrote:

"$50,000,000 IS TWENTY NINE MILLION NAIRA (N29,000,000) God Bless the Federal Republic Of NIGERIA."

It didn't take long for Nigerians to jump on Tacha's tweet and call out her flawed arithmetic. Fans of the BBNaija star as expected jumped to her defence giving different reasons for the post.

