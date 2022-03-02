Nigerian comic actor, Mr Ibu’s daughter, Chioma Jasmine Okafor, has finally gotten married to her mystery boo

In a video sighted online, the actor was seen on a video call with his child who excitedly talked to him

Mr Ibu could not control his emotions for a long time as he eventually burst into tears during the conversation

The bond daughters share with their fathers is a strong one and popular comic actor, Mr Ibu recently proved the saying.

The actor's daughter Jasmine recently tied the knot with her mystery lover after just two months of dating.

Nigerians react as Mr Ibu bursts into tears Photo credit: @ladyjasminec

Source: Instagram

Mr Ibu in tears while talking to daughter

In a video sighted on Instagram, the movie veteran hopped on a video call with his newly married daughter who was relaying something to him with so much excitement.

Ibu who started the conversation with a huge smile on his face could not hold back hisnemotions as he broke into tears and covered his face with his hand.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Mr Ibu's video

victoriaansa:

"I understand that feeling, God pls give us the strength to put smiles in the faces of our mothers and fathers"

sexysleem2:

"The joy of every father is to see their kids happy."

illustrious_10:

"That bond between a father and a daughter ❤️❤️❤️ unbreakable."

ekesonmoney_:

"Why he dey cry, abii he been no believe say she go marry "

iam_dsunflower:

"Awww tears of joy."

bahdboy_khalifa:

"At least he’s happy, that’s all that matters "

demiladeore:

"Tears of joy "

kingphranky:

"Awwwwww I feel his love… God bless u both."

Mr Ibu's daughter marries man she met on TikTok

The daughter of veteran Nigerian comic actor, John Okafor, popularly called Mr Ibu, made headlines over her love life.

A video made the rounds on social media, which showed that she found the love of her life.

According to the viral video, the actor’s daughter was getting set to wed a man, just two months after meeting him on TikTok.

It was explained in the short clip that the mystery man was her 'TikTok gifter' and they would be getting married later in February.

Source: Legit.ng