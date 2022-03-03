Nigerian singer, Mohbad and his record label boss, Naira Marley, have been spotted lounging together in a trending video

This is coming after Mohbad recently broke down on social media and accused Naira Marley of wanting to kill him

The video of them chilling together for the first time after the incident has gone viral online and fans have reacted

Popular Nigerian singers, Mohbad and Naira Marley, were recently spotted chilling together for the first time after the drama surrounding them made headlines.

In a new video posted on social media by Naira Marley, the Marlian Records boss was seen having a good time with some of his music label mates including Zinoleesky and Mohbad.

All seemed to be well between all parties at the gathering seeing as they all laughed and appeared to enjoy each other’s company.

Singer Mohbad hangs out with Naira Marley in trending video.

Mohbad was also all smiles as he publicly chilled with the Marlian Records boss for the first time since his outburst on social media.

Not stopping there, Mohbad had also taken to the comment section of the video to call Naira Marley and others his family.

He wrote:

“Family ❤️❤️❤️.”

See the video below:

Internet users react

It didn’t take long for the video of Mohbad chilling with Naira Marley to make the rounds on social media.

Many fans had a lot of things to say about it. Read some of their comments below:

Flexzy_unlimited:

“@iammohbad Omo werey shey naira Marley wan kill u.”

Fed_love22:

“@iammohbad no be u dy shout say dy won kill u .”

Fish351:

“@iammohbad Ode now Dey don kill you? .”

Finegirl_vv:

“I thank God for their life #saynotodrugs.”

Laporchbarbie13:

“Online family, Una don see mohbad? ”

Hope.newton:

“Make him come explain to us oooo.”

Mohbad accuses Naira Marley of wanting to kill him

Recall that Mohbad had earlier made headlines after he was seen looking very disturbed while accusing Naira Marley of wanting to kill him.

Mohbad had called for the help of well-meaning Nigerians to save him from Naira Marley and others, whom he noted did not want him to live.

In another video, Mohbad informed fans of his location as he continued to beg for their help, adding that he didn’t want to die.

