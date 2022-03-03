Marlian music signeee Mohbad has spoken out for the first time since his ordeal with the NDLEA

Mohbad had stayed away from social media after he was released alongside his colleague Zinoleesky

In a recent post on his Instagram story, the singer advised Nigerian youth against doing drugs as some of his fans pointed out that the NDLEA has changed him

Recently embattled music star, Mohbad, has returned to social media for the first time since his ugly encounter with the National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) a few days ago.

Mohbad, in a recent statement via his Instastory, seems to have picked up the anti-drug banner as he advised his fans and followers not to do drugs.

Reactions As Mohbad Turns Anti-Drug Ambassador After Arrest Credit: Mohbad

Source: Instagram

The Marlian star wrote:

''Love and Light Don’t do drugs.''

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See a screenshot of his post as sighted on social media below:

This is the first time Mohbad will be speaking out since his ordeal with the NDLEA.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that Mohbad was arrested alongside fellow Marlian artiste Zinoleesky during a midnight raid on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

The arrest generated more pandemonium on social media as the video went viral, with Nigerians questioning the NDLEA for manhandling Mohbad and Zinoleesky.

Nigerians reacts to Mohbad anti-drug statement

Nigerians have since taken to social media to express their reactions.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below;

gulliananthonette:

"...it’s not funny, no it is funny..What Ndlea can’t do doesn’t exist ."

rollexzzsound:

"How can people now high if they don’t do drugs?"

queen_chukwu_:

"The best advice you get is the one you give to your self."

ochephl_dfg:

"Pretender I no Dey do but I know say as you Dey type this thing you don faa and smoke ice and loud omo Werey."

NDLEA arrest comedian D General

Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a disturbing video that showed comedian De General’s encounter with some NDLEA officials.

The entertainer went live on his Instagram page after the officials gained entry into his home and one of them tried to stop him.

Social media users had different things to say with some noting that the officials should have no problem with their actions being recorded.

Source: Legit.ng