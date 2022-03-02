Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, have given fans an insight on what the meaning of her name is

Taking to her official Instagram page, the mother of one explained to fans that her name represents the reigning queen

Soon after the film star shared her post on Instagram, many fans went to her comment section to react to it

Popular Nigerian actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels, has now told fans the meaning of her name on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star posted a video of herself and explained that she was going to be introducing herself with the meaning of her name.

Not stopping there, the pretty mother of one revealed to fans that she is the reigning queen.

Regina Daniels tells fans the meaning of her name. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

See her post below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Internet users react

Many social media users gushed over Regina Daniels’ post. Read some of what they had to say below:

Officialwisdom1:

“Beautiful woman ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Drewpluscomedy_:

“Beauty Queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Steph__jaee:

“Too hot .”

Quinbliz2:

“Soooo beautiful .”

Diamond1abigail:

“Beautiful name❤️.”

Ngozisunshineofficial:

“My baby ❤️❤️❤️.”

Ifu.nnaya22:

“Beautiful.”

Preshitz:

"Yes you are."

____Debbylicious:

"Beautiful Gina."

Nice one.

Regina Daniels react as 1-year-old son plays tennis with father

Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, have no doubt been intentional about making their son, Munir, a well-rounded baby boy.

Just recently, in a video making the rounds online, the little boy was seen engaging in a sporting activity with his dad as they had a tennis training session.

In the clip, Ned was seen throwing a tennis ball at his son and the young Munir caught it with his bat.

The one-year-old was also presented with another ball from an onlooker and he impressively hit it with his bat.

Also in the clip, Ned and Munir were seen running around the tennis court in their sports wears.

Regina Daniels son impresses many as he swims inside a massive pool

Regina had taken to social media to flaunt her son, Munir Nwoko’s swimming skill.

In the video posted on Munir’s official Instagram page, the one-year-old was seen swimming alone inside a massive pool in their home.

In the impressive short clip, Munir looked at his billionaire father, Ned, for instructions as he tried to mimic his moves inside the body of water.

Source: Legit.ng