Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and billionaire Ned Nwoko’s son, Munir, has once again impressed fans with his skills

The one-year-old boy was recently spotted playing tennis with his father and online users were in awe of his skills

The little boy hit the ball with his bat a few times and was also seen running around the tennis court

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, have no doubt been intentional about making their son, Munir, a well-rounded baby boy.

Just recently, in a video making the rounds online, the little boy was seen engaging in a sporting activity with his dad as they had a tennis training session.

In the clip, Ned was seen throwing a tennis ball at his son and the young Munir caught it with his bat.

Regina Daniels’ son and his father Ned Nwoko play tennis. Photos: @princemunirnwoko

Source: Instagram

The one-year-old was also presented with another ball from an onlooker and he impressively hit it with his bat.

Also in the clip, Ned and Munir were seen running around the tennis court in their sports wears.

See the video below:

Regina Daniels and other fans gush over cute video

Munir’s comment section was soon overrun with admirers who praised his skill. His mother, Regina was also there to gush over her baby boy.

Read some of their reactions below:

Regina.daniels:

“Oooh moon.”

Mjaywealth:

“Is the ah goal for me.”

Ella_unbeatableify:

“You run faster than grand pa ooo.”

Nayomee21:

“You've the best daddy in the world my Munir.”

Feature_now:

“He’s so adorable.”

Fegorson_studio:

“Lol this is fun to watch.”

Gracechidinma78:

“Catch them young, nice one sir.”

Regina Daniels son impresses many as he swims inside a massive pool

Regina had taken to social media to flaunt her son, Munir Nwoko’s swimming skill.

In the video posted on Munir’s official Instagram page, the one-year-old was seen swimming alone inside a massive pool in their home.

In the impressive short clip, Munir looked at his billionaire father, Ned, for instructions as he tried to mimic his moves inside the body of water.

Munir seemed very confident in the pool as he kicked his legs and tried to move inside the water. The young boy was also cheered on by Regina and her husband as they encouraged him.

Source: Legit.ng