Annie Idibia was recently featured on the cover of Glamour magazine, and it was a proud moment for her daughter, Olivia

Elated Olivia, in her reaction to the actress' Glamour cover, insisted that everyone now knows her mother

The popular Nollywood actress and wife to singer 2baba went on to emphasise the need for parents to train their kids right

It was a mother and daughter moment in 2baba Idibia's household as his wife, Nollywood actress Annie Idibia, was left blushing after her 8-year-old daughter, Olivia, reacted to her recent appearance on the cover of international magazine, Glamour.

Annie, who took to her Instagram page, shared a video of herself and her daughter smiling as her little girl insisted that everyone now knows her mother.

Annie Idibia and Olivia had a mother-daughter moment after she graced Glamour Cover. Source: Annie Idibia Instagram

Source: Instagram

Olivia, who is a big fan of Glamour, mentioned names of top celebrities like Michelle Obama, who had once appeared on the magazine's cover.

The emotional Annie, in her reaction, disclosed it was a proud moment for her. She wrote:

"It’s the “And now ,My own Mother“ for me."

She emphasised the need for mothers, especially, to raise their kids in the right way, provide for them and keep them happy.

Check out Idibia's post below:

Nigerians react to the video of Annie and Olivia Idibia

Following the actress' post on Instagram, her fans and followers took to the comment section to react to the heartwarming video.

Legit.ng captured some reactions below:

Dakoreea said:

"Precious love ❤️."

Omalichababedu14 said:

"Awwww she’s so pretty❤️❤️ n the way she looks at you with so much admiration she’s super proud of her own mother ❤️."

Syedmadridista said:

"2baba get strong genes!All his children none of them look like dere mother,na him u go see direct!."

chinazaokoye said:

"It so beautiful watching you too ❤️❤️❤️Annie my forever I wish you good in everything May God continue blessing you ❤️❤️i wish you know how I adore you and love you ...from Sierra Leone."

