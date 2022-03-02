Celebrity chef Chioma Rowland recently stirred reactions from her fans and followers on social media after sharing a new recipe video

The mother of one shared a process video showing how she made a skillet chocolate chip cookie to the delight of food lovers

Among those who reacted in the comment section was her baby daddy, Davido, and he crowned her the greatest chef in the world

Singer Davido and Chioma Rowland have not confirmed if they are back together or not but it is clear that they still have a cordial relationship going.

Just recently, the celebrity chef took to her Instagram page with another recipe video showing her fans and followers how to make a skillet chocolate chip cookie.

Singer Davido hails Chioma after watching her cooking video. Photo: @thechefchi

Chioma rolled out instructions to get the recipe right and she also filmed a video showing people how they can get the recipe step by step.

Check out the clip as shared by Chioma below:

Davido joins others to react to Chioma's video

As expected, Davido who has been known to always show support for Chioma’s cooking career was seen in the comment section hyping her up.

The 30BG musician crowned his baby mama with a title. In his words:

"World’s greatest chef."

Chioma simply responded to his comment with smileys and their interaction got fans talking.

Read more reactions from others below:

anna_jeremia2 said:

"Not me here smiling seeing davido commenting on chiomas post."

priceless_precy said:

"It's safe to say David has really missed eating good meal.. wehdon Chi."

mimi.victor.5036 said:

"Chaiii this made my day am not sad again. I love you both together ❤️."

iamsegxy said:

"Our Class Teacher Food & Nutrition Lecturer……. Datz d Lolo 1 dere..."

pamelamorgannn said:

"Cookies that caused problem."

Davido and Chioma take son to church after his birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido and his former lover, Chioma, stepped out together for a thanksgiving service after their son’s successful birthday parties.

A photo making the rounds on social media captured the doting dad, his son and Chioma all posing together inside a church.

The photo sparked reactions from members of the online community with some noting that Chioma still loves the singer.

