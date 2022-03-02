Controversial Nigerian singer Portable is back with yet another talking point on social media after releasing a new video

The Zazoo crooner said the community of an apartment he just got urged him to help them with the development of the area

The singer vowed not to pick just some of the listed things they want, saying he would do everything as he flaunted the document in the video

Singer Portable got most people talking online after sharing a video on his Instagram handle.

The singer boasted about his wealth once again after a community in which he just secured an apartment served him a document to help them with some development projects in the area.

Portable vows to help with community projects. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable said the community urged him to pick some of the things listed on the document but he will do everything as he bragged that the money they are demanding is small.

He also urged people to vote for the youths in the forthcoming elections.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Zazoo crooner captioned the video as:

"Community don bring development project come, you get money you no fit help your community abeg who you help?"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Portable's video

Quite a number of social media users have reacted differently to Portable's video.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Jumaatson:

"As u are giving joy and hope back to ur hood #God will keep blessing you zazuuuuu."

Iam_ell_k5:

"You dey give me joy."

Its_teghar:

"Must u talk everything If Nigeria govt get ur time I pity u sha."

Wealth_plus19:

"Lol .. person no just fit hate this Nigga … For God and humanity , bless up."

D__sosen:

"If you know Itu baba ita from Gbenga Adeboye's comedy series, you will appreciate Portable."

Be.st352:

"Zazu don become govt wen dem go face. Wen he was struggling to make it, did the community contribute anything to him." LIFE " they only see the result and not the process."

Portable argues with women who asked him for money

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable got in a fierce conversation with a number of women who were hailing him.

In a video that emerged on social media, the Zazoo crooner was overheard telling the women that he has given them money before as they scrambled around him.

The video looked like a typical local location and Nigerians wondered why he would go back to such a place despite being a celebrity.

Source: Legit.ng