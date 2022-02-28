Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tacha Akide, has got people dropping mixed reactions on Twitter after she dropped a post

In a bid to highlight how devalued the naira is, Tacha stated that $50,000,000 is just N29,000,000 and she has been both corrected and dragged on Twitter

While her fans made excuses that it might have been deliberate, other Nigerians pointed out the fact that she could not do simple arithmetic

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha Akide, is never far from dragging on social media, especially on Twitter.

Just like many others, the reality star has realised that the naira does not necessarily have value anymore when converted to other currencies.

Nigerians drag Tacha over conversion of naira to dollars. Photo credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

Tacha took to her Twitter page to cry out over the fact that $50m is just N29m and in an actual sense, the reality star's conversion is flawed.

"$50,000,000 IS TWENTY NINE MILLION NAIRA (N29,000,000) God Bless the Federal Republic Of NIGERIA."

See tweet below:

Nigerians react to Tacha's tweet

It didn't take long for Nigerians to jump on Tacha's tweet and call out her flawed arithmetic.

Fans of the BBNaija star as expected jumped to her defence giving different reasons for the post.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

@Shetudeary:

"Some of you Non Titans have no idea what she's up to with this tweet. Oh ye the omni knows it all calling her olodo and stuff. Like are you guys even serious? On her wall, her tweet and you are calling her names. I just don't get it with some of you lots. Uhrrrrr."

@Lastking1one:

"Shey Na soft or hard currency you calculate???"

@fem_desmond:

"I had to read this more than once to understand its sarcasm."

@IniEsq:

"Go school you no gree, na to dey shout titans upandan, small arithmetic, you dey fumble. Titan indeed."

@Feedy1letterr:

"Are you all surprised? Someone who can't spell her birth city name correctly."

Source: Legit.ng