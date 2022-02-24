Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has taken to social media to lament about one of his favorite politicians

The music star noted that the unnamed politician that he loves so much is trying to mess things up

After a fan on Twitter cautioned Davido, the singer dared the politician to come and arrest him at the O2

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has now pointed accusing fingers online at a politician he claimed to love very much in the past.

Taking to his Twitter page, the music star noted that the unnamed politician that he loves with all his heart is trying to mess things up.

Davido has called out a Nigerian politician on social media.

Source: Instagram

This doesn’t seem to be unconnected to the singer’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke, who is running for the Osun governorship election.

In his words:

"It hurts sha ... a certain politician that I love with all my heart and look up too so much is the one trynna fu*ck us up ... but with God nothing dey sup ! IMOLE DE !!"

Also in the tweet, Davido noted that with God, all things are possible.

Later on, a social media user cautioned Davido to be careful before they get him arrested.

To that, the singer replied that they should come and arrest him at the O2 if they dared.

See his tweet below:

Internet users react to Davido's tweets

A number of the people who reacted were of the opinion that he was talking about Governor Seyi Makinde and they asked him to mention his name boldly.

Nawa o.

