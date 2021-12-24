Blessing Okoro has taken to her official Instagram page with a video showing her mansion which is expected to be launched on Christmas Day

The relationship expert expressed her excitement as she noted that she has been waiting for so long to show the world her house

Fans and colleagues were seen in the comment section showing congratulatory messages on the controversial lady

Controversial relationship coach Blessing Okoro is more than happy at the moment and it is not just about the Christmas Day celebration.

Okoro recently took to her official page on Instagram with a video showing her fans and followers a rare glimpse of her soon-to-be-launched Lagos mansion.

Reactions as Blessing Okoro posts video of her mansion. Photo: @officialblessingceo

The relationship coach explained that the housewarming ceremony is going to happen on Christmas Day while adding that she has waited for so long to show the world her house.

Recall that two years ago, Okoro brought ridicule upon herself in the online community after claiming ownership of a house belonging to someone else.

Okoro had made a video with the mansion and after it went viral, the real house owner swung into action and called her out.

Well, the young lady has kept to her word of working hard until she’s able to build her own house.

Check out the video as shared by her below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

wisdomcounsellin said:

"One thing about God, He will definitely answer your prayers."

awonkanwa_speechman said:

"Haaa congrats Blessing Where una Dey see dis money."

bensonokonkwo said:

"❤️ KEEP GROWING BECAUSE YOUR A DAUGHTER OF GRACE.... @officialblessingceo I Pray for you today,for the rest of your life, even if bitterness is shared freely, you will never have portion in it. Every door you knock for assistance will gladly open."

goodness9705 said:

"Congratulations ooooo i love it when a woman make it done."

ulaedoalex said:

"Hope say na you get this one?to avoid second beating tomorrow."

1x__cfu___2x said:

"He go pain me if no be u get am o.....more mansions to build."

Blessing Okoro addresses influencer Papaya Ex

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that relationship expert Blessing Okoro shared her two cents regarding the fake house stunt pulled by influencer Papaya Ex.

Okoro in an IG post disclosed that many people have drawn her attention to the story as she told Papaya not to copy her script.

The relationship expert advised the social media influencer to write her own script, adding that people are still going to celebrate her in future.

Source: Legit.ng