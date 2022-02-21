Popular Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba, has shared an emotional video of himself and his newborn baby, Kamara

Karama who is just a few days old took her first immunisation and her dad was there to go through the pains with her

The actor shared the moment he was gnashing his teeth and wondered why he would be the one feeling the pains

Ace Nollywood comic actor, Williams Uchemba, stirred massive reactions on social media after he shared a humbling fatherhood moment.

The actor took his newborn baby girl, Kamara Uchemba for her immunisation and shared the video of the moment on his Instagram page.

Williams Uchemba takes his daughter for immunisation. Credit: @williamsuchemba

Source: Instagram

Williams was seen closing his eyes, gnashing his teeth as his little daughter took the dose of the injection and wondered why he is the one feeling the pains on her behalf.

According to him:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"How can @kamarauchemba be having her immunization and I’m feeling the pain? Who can explain this please?"

Check out the father and daughter moment below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to the actor's post about his beloved daughter, most of them feel it's because of the love he has for her.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ebelleokaro:

"It's called LOVE."

Piusebere:

"That's how it will always be, that's definition of true love."

Fabulosgloria:

"It's called Parenting. Once your child arrives, they become an extension of you. If they feel pain, you feel it too. If they are sick, you become sick. If they are hungry same as you. They simply you, in a different body. And thats beautiful."

Jnnennaya:

"Wait till your son comes you will practically shed tears just for circumcision sake I cried like a baby 9days ago when my baby was circumcised...we give God all the glory for the grace and strength for parenting."

Msmaranatha:

"I imagine how God feels when I’m in pain! It’s the way He fathers you that you Father her too You’re a FATHER!"

Glamour__with__pearl:

"U are doing well Nna m. It's always like that, you will get used to it soon, I promise you."

Williams Uchemba gives wife Mercedes Benz as push gift

Legit.ng previously reported that Williams Uchemba surprised his beloved wife, Brunella Oscar with a brand new Mercedes Benz ride as her push gift.

The actor who welcomed his baby girl, Kamara Uchemba, appreciated his woman for the stress over the past nine months.

Uchemba also reassured her of his love and gave a shout-out to all mothers out there and those who are still expecting babies.

Source: Legit.ng