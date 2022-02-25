Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has now participated in a viral social media challenge to rate his beauty

The ‘Na we dey run this town’ challenge has seen ladies from different tribes argue about which one has the most beautiful girls

After Bobrisky went online and posted a video of himself vibing to the song, Yoruba social media users said they didn’t want him as their representative

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has now joined a viral social media challenge to rate his beauty.

Not long ago, a TikTok challenge became the trend after ladies used a mixtape by Toby Shang to argue over which tribe in Nigeria has the prettiest girls.

The ‘Na we dey run this town’ challenge has seen many ladies, mostly Edo and Igbo ones, battling for supremacy as the finest babes in the country.

Bobrisky joins viral 'Na we dey run this town' TikTok challenge. Photos: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Most times, these ladies rock simple hairstyles and no makeup looks for the challenge to fully show their good looks.

Bobrisky also seemed to participate in the trend after he posted a video of himself with the ‘Na we dey run this town’ song playing in the background.

The crossdresser was seen rocking a simple all-back hairstyle with his face fully made up for the challenge. He however did not mention what tribe he was representing.

See the video below:

Internet users react to Bobrisky's video

Soon after Bobrisky’s video went viral, a number of fans assumed he was representing his Yoruba tribe and many of them rejected him.

Read some of their comments below:

Radiowit:

“Him dey represent Yoruba men.”

Chinwenduoffor:

“Yoruba people, make una come carry una beauty queen ooo. Bob dey represent una well sha.”

Kayorganics_ng:

“Na natural beauty we dey see for the challenge not paints and shimmers.”

Ewa_pinkies:

“Represent which tribe? I reject am for Yorubas.”

Fabs__closet:

“Are you sure they ask shim to represent them.”

_Sommyplum222:

“Chai! I'm feeling sorry for that tribe right now.”

Slyduchess:

“Did we send you message bayii, to represent we Yoruba girls, boya he represented yoruba boys sha tori it cannot be us please.”

Interesting.

