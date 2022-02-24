Halyna Hutchins' husband, Matt, has stated that he was not happy when Alec Baldwin denied taking the blame for killing his wife

Hutchins, a cinematographer and film director, was shot and killed by Baldwin on the set of Baldwin's movie, Rust

Hutchins has filed a wrongful death suit worth millions against Baldwin and others on set, pointing out that reckless conduct and desire to save costs led to his wife's death

The husband of the late film director Halyna Hutchins says Alec Baldwin is responsible for his wife's death. He added that he was furious when the Hollywood star denied killing his wife when he was the one who fired the gun.

Halyna Hutchins' husband Matt Hutchins says he is furious that Alec Baldwin is not taking responsibility for her death. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Baldwin, who was the star and producer of the movie Rust, shot and killed Hutchins when the prop gun he was holding discharged a live bullet in October last year.

Speaking in an interview with NBC News, Matt Hutchins said that he was baffled that the person who was holding the gun and pulled the trigger was not being held accountable for Halyna's death. He said:

"The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me. But gun safety was not the only problem on that set. There were a number of industry standards that were not practised and there are multiple responsible parties."

According to Sky News, the Hutchins family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and other producers. The family alleges that the entire movie set was not safe because Baldwin and his team wanted to save some money.

He said it was "reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures" that led to his wife's death.

The Mirror reports that Matt was angered by Baldwin's interview with ABC News when the Rise of the Guardians star said he felt sadness but not guilt for Halyna's death. The actor, however, added that he could not say who killed her.

“One-in-a-million episode”: Baldwin finally speaks out after film set shooting

In more entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that US actor Alec Baldwin has addressed swarming paparazzi and given his first on-camera comment since the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a film set. He called the tragedy a "one-in-a-million" incident.

The actor addressed a swarm of paparazzi on Saturday who were hounding him in Manchester, UK, where the actor and his young family were trying to lay low after the horrible accident.

Hoping to get the "paps" off his back, Baldwin answered a few of their questions. Describing Hutchins' death, he had this to say:

"There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one in a trillion episode," he told TMZ.

