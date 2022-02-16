The family of the woman who was killed on the set of Rust is suing actor and producer Alec Baldwin following the fatal shooting

Alec was holding a gun during a rehearsal when it discharged a live bullet that fatally wounded cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in New Mexico last year

Reacting to the family's move to sue the superstar, peeps shared mixed reactions to the news that the victim's family is suing Alec for "substantial" damages

Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of the woman who was fatally shot on the set of Rust. They were filming the movie when she was accidentally killed.

Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a woman who was killed on the set of 'Rust'. Image: @alecbaldwininsta

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' lawyer told journalists at a press conference on Tuesday that they are claiming "substantial" damages for her passing.

The lawsuit was reportedly filed in New Mexico, where the incident occurred.

EWN reports that the popular actor was holding a Colt gun during a rehearsal when it discharged a live round.

Brian Panish, the attorney representing Hutchins' hubby, Matthew, and her son, Andros, also shared a list of "at least 15 industry standards" he alleged the film producers had ignored on set.

Peeps took to AFP's comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on the family's decision to sue the Hollywood superstar.

@roti4so said:

"Knew that was coming."

@EnchantedMeat wrote:

"WTF? How he could be in any way negligent or responsible for her death?"

@stwinn commented:

"Yeah, this isn't about greed at all..."

@JKTilen said:

"They are crazy."

@Majjinho added:

"Oh geez ... this is so wrong ... why blame Alec???... might as well blame God too."

