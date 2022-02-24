Mercy Aigbe is enjoying her marriage to Adekaz and she has taken to social media to highlight one of his missions in their marriage

The actress might double in size in a matter of months if Adekaz decides to continue setting her up for expensive lunches and buffets

Mercy's fans and colleagues could not help but gush over her as she walked around the food area to pile her plate

Popular Nollywood star, Mercy Aigbe, is definitely enjoying married life with her husband, Kazeem Adeoti aka Adekaz.

In a video shared by the actress on Instagram, she was seen at a buffet station inspecting the different dishes available before eventually getting her plate full.

Mercy Aigbe enjoys buffet courtesy of hubby Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

The mum of two who is obviously pleased with the gesture noted that her man is on a mission to feed her fat but she is in no position to refuse lunch.

"My Boo @kazimadeoti is hell bent on feeding me fat but who am I to refuse lunch @radissonhotellagosikeja."

Reactions to Mercy Aigbe's video

iya_igbomina:

"Enjoy ur lunch in peace jare EMI OGA TI WA @realmercyaigbe "

iam_inikpi:

"When Alhaja's Alhaji is involved Osheyyyyy"

olubunmikemefuna:

"Continue to enjoy the life of your head."

bkh_kitchen:

"awwwwGod bless you sir,Please take care of her wella Because her happiness means a lot. You are a part of her.Without you she will be incomplete and same without herFeed her well for us."

realbammy_ex:

"Boo is really taking care of his bae"

robbyluv8929:

"Happiness is all I see.. I am so happy for you @realmercyaigbe."

Adekaz urges Nigerians to get their PVC's

Mercy Aigbe's husband, Kazeem Adeoti aka Adekaz is committed to motivating Nigerians to get their permanent voters card (PVCs) against the 2023 elections.

In a post shared on Instagram, Mercy put up a photo of her husband on a flier urging Nigerian youths to get their cards.

According to Adeoti, bad officials are elected by citizens who do not vote and each vote is a right to determine how Nigerians are governed.

Mercy also used the opportunity to praise her man for his campaign.

