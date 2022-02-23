Grammy-winning musician Burna Boy has added yet another expensive accessory to his collection of expensive jewellery

The singer splashed about N100 million on a brand new Richard Mille wristwatch and he happily showed it off to fans online

Burna Boy equally made a member of his crew happy as he gifted him a set of diamond-studded earrings

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has taken a deep dive into his bank account to acquire yet another expensive accessory.

The singer who has been open about his love for Richard Mille wristwatches splashed about N100 million on yet another watch.

Burna Boy buys new wristwatch, gives close pal diamond earring gift. Photo: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

An excited Burna Boy filmed a video showing the new piece strapped on his wrist as he happily told fans about his purchase.

Interestingly, the singer wasn’t the only one who got a new piece of expensive jewellery. Burna Boy made one of his crew mate happy as he gave him a set of diamond-studded earrings.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The excited individual wrote:

"I told him I had just one ear pierced and he bought me a baguette earring. Highest you do all."

Watch videos below:

Reactions

jayywealth said:

"It's show biz!! Enjoy burna!"

daddyfreeze said:

"Richard Mille watches don’t lose value… Great investment!"

_bigsimms said:

adestitoali mal this watch no suppose reach 100million but since our money no get value Naso e be."

adestitoali said:

"Ile aye,Ile asan but money is good sha. Vanity upon vanity,may God help us all."

9jaconnect said:

"Back then I will always say “why waste money on things like this” but I’m starting to realize that poverty will make u calculate other people’s money … congratulations to him."

egbochichi said:

"Congratulations to him and his….you guys be spending money like no be wetin de give me sleepless night so."

Burna Boy gifts his grandma designer bag in adorable video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, was spotted having a sweet moment with his grandmother.

The music star was seen speaking to his grandma in Yoruba about his girlfriend as she asked to meet his bae.

Burna Boy then gifted his grandmother a Louis Vuitton bag and she danced happily while promising not to borrow his mother the bag.

Source: Legit.ng