Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, was recently spotted having a sweet moment with his grandmother

The music star was seen speaking to his grandma in Yoruba about his girlfriend as she asked to meet his bae

Burna Boy then gifted his grandmother a Louis Vuitton bag and she danced happily while promising not to borrow his mother the bag

Top Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, was recently captured on video having a very sweet and wholesome moment with his grandmother.

In the short clip, Burna was seen beside his grandma and opening some boxes while she spoke Yoruba to him and asked about his girlfriend.

The aged woman was heard pleading with the singer to meet his girlfriend and also questioned him on if it wasn’t an unnamed weed-smoking lady.

Burna Boy speaks Yoruba with his grandma as she asks for his girlfriend, gifts her designer bag. Photos: @burnaboyworld

Source: Instagram

Burna then laughed and also replied to his grandma in Yoruba, telling her that his bae is a Port Harcourt babe.

Grandma responded, telling the singer that she is looking forward to seeing his child.

Burna eventually finished opening the box he had been fondling with and brought out a lovely black Louis Vuitton bag.

He presented the lovely leather bag to his grandmother and she shrieked and danced for joy.

The old woman was also heard joking about how Burna’s mother, Bose, would want to borrow the bag from her but she would refuse to give it out.

The singer’s grandmother then held the bag and started to dance while singing the words:

“Odogwu you bad, file fun Burna.”

Internet users react

The sweet video of Burna with his grandmother has melted many hearts on social media. A number of fans gushed over their relationship.

Read some of the comments below:

Befine001:

“Who else is happy that grandma didn't ask for the price of the bag.”

Officialcontroll:

“Grandma wanna meet burna’s girlfriend.”

Iam_trickybrain:

“I’m not sure if our thinking is the same why be say all Bose dey like borrow thingsu still borrow reach grandma side.”

Obaofph01:

“Mama keep dancing, abeg no ask am how much for the bag.. u fit vex return am.”

Toks_babyy:

“So burna hear Yoruba like this.”

Fascinating_jay:

“She said Bosé will come begging for the bag.”

Kizzbadazzz:

“Did she say odogwu you bad awwww.”

Alshakur77:

“OMO port harcourt ni sha.”

Donvikado:

“Mama go oppress for next progressive women's meeting.”

