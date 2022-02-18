Singer Davido has gotten so much royal treatment from a popular drink company that he has now begged them to peddle softly

The music star shared updates with fans on social media as he arrived in Paris to a palatial hotel room that had been specifically customized for him

Davido showed off the bedspread, a closet wall among other things that had his name boldly written on them

Nigerian singer Davido is living the life at the moment and he has even asked the drink company sponsoring his trip to peddle softly.

Hours after meeting up with the CEO of the popular beverage company and receiving a diamond-studded necklace, the singer landed in Paris for another round of enjoyment.

Singer Davido lands in Paris, taken to palatial hotel room. Photo: @davido

Davido in his usual fashion took to his Instastory channel with updates and allowed his 22.9 million followers to live vicariously through him.

The 30 BG musician shared a video showing the palatial hotel room that had been prepared for him and other team members.

The exquisitely furnished accommodation was specially curated for Davido as he happily showed off the bedspread, a closet wall among other things that all had his name imprinted on them.

See screenshots of his post below:

Reactions

sirius_ubah said:

"Enjoyment dn finally finish Davido ."

rick_avalos5967 said:

"Omo Baba dey enjoy oo ."

chizfred said:

"Omo this French people sabi welcome person o."

sazzy_nice said:

"001 no be for mouth e too much abeg ."

officialmike07 said:

"Premium lifestyle ."

usulorositadinma said:

"Respect OBO BADDEST mr money❤️."

sammylary1245 said:

"When dem dy call person 001 u tink say na guy name since OBO began drink Martel ehh CEO don cash out big y him no go show love na davido is bless."

