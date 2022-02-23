Entertainer DJ Cuppy has come clean to her fans and supporters in a video post shared on her social media page

The celebrity Dj admitted that getting a third degree has somewhat affected her progress in the music industry

Cuppy’s admission stirred different reactions from social media users with some encouraging her to focus on her education

Billionaire daughter Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has taken to social media with a video sharing her school life struggle with fans and followers.

The entertainer who is currently studying for a third degree at the University of Oxford explained that there are days she regrets the decision to return to school.

DJ Cuppy talks about struggles of getting third degree. Photo: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

According to Cuppy, she feels like the decision has affected her progress in the music industry.

The DJ, however, made sure to add that she is proud of herself and is aware that getting an education can also better other aspects of her life.

See her post below:

Reactions

rabiotrichie said:

"Better focus on your education because music ain’t for you."

kyrian_olise001 said:

"You made a good decision so don't regret it, we still love...Once in a while you drop something sweet for us to listen to while we wait for your full return to the industry mamma."

jennifer_chy1 said:

"I think the best career for cuppy is student. Career student. After this degree she should go for phd & more."

ouchcleo said:

"Baby Florence just want to remind us she is studying at Oxford . Don't worry. We love you music or no music."

valueplug.thrifts said:

"Just incase we haven't remembered this week that she is in Oxford."

ninas_kitchenfoodie said:

"The Degree is better than Pass the Jollof, abi you get another music let's us know o."

Source: Legit.ng