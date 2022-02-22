There is a special joy that comes with becoming a new parent, one tends to announce and flaunt the new bundle of joy everywhere.

The expression of joy that comes with new babies is not exclusive to mothers alone, a great number of male celebrities have embraced it which puts an end to the usual hiding of the face of a baby by some among them.

Legit.ng takes a look at five Nigerian male celebrities who recently become fathers and how they are kicking it, getting people in their feels with lovely photos of their newborns.

Male celebrities and their newborn babies. Credit: @tobibakre @sholzy23 @williamsuchemba

Source: Instagram

1. Malivelihood

Celebrity jeweller, Malivelihood announced the birth of his baby girl by sharing a lovely photo of himself and the new mother in the labour room.

In the photo, he rocked a blue surgical attire as the new mother covered herself and the baby up with a designer bedspread.

2. Williams Uchemba

Like Malivelihood, actor Williams Uchemba shared labour room photos with his new baby girl, Chikamara and gushed about his new bundle of joy.

He rocked a nice white round neck top with his hair neatly trimmed in the announcement photos.

3. Yomi Fabiyi

Yomi Fabiyi announced the name of his newborn baby boy with a beautiful father and son photo as he revealed his names.

In the shirtless photo of the baby, the actor wrapped his son with a white shawl and the image came out so good.

Some fans felt the baby looked like late comedian, Baba Suwe who Yomi advocated for till he died.

4. Omashola

Like Yomi Fabiyi, BBNaija star, Omashola showed off his new baby boy in a shirtless photo as the father and son appeared without clothes.

He held the boy tight to himself as he showed off the tattoos on his arm. The reality star showered praises on his new baby as he clocked 31 days.

5. Tobi Bakre

Another BBNaija star, Tobi Bakre stepped out with his son and flaunted a flawless photo on Instagram.

The reality star rocked the baby in a carrier and they looked cool under the sunny weather.

He took a walk with the baby and his fans loved it.

Source: Legit.ng