Many years ago, women who could not carry their children to term or conceive at all were shamed by society. Thankfully, technological advancement has brought about a solution, even though it is at a hefty price for many people.

In the Nigerian entertainment space, some top celebrities have publicly admitted opting for having children through other means different from the widely known one, such as IVF and surrogacy.

In the past, this information might have brought some bashing their way from uninformed people who are still grappling with the way the world has advanced.

Today, Legit.ng will look at some top Nigerian celebrities who had their children via IVF or surrogacy.

1. Actress Ini Edo:

Popular Nollywood veteran actress, Ini Edo, caused a buzz on social media in late 2021 when the news broke about her welcoming a baby girl via surrogacy.

This led to the film star becoming a first-time mother at the age of 39. According to her, she opted for it to avoid the drama that comes with having a baby daddy.

2. Ufuomo McDermott:

A few years ago, this Nollywood actress disclosed on social media that she had her first child, Isio, via Invitro Fertilization (IVF).

Not stopping there, she also went ahead in her post to encourage women who wanted to have children not to be ashamed of getting them through means such as IVF, surrogacy, donors and more.

3. Folasade Tinubu Ojo:

Folasade Tinubu Ojo is the first daughter of former Lagos state governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. She reportedly welcomed two children via surrogacy in 2017 and 2019.

4. Nike Osinowo:

Former Nigerian beauty queen, Nike Osinowo, also makes this list after she welcomed twin babies via surrogacy.

Osinowo also shared the interesting story of how she kept sleeping and dreaming of a child who would come to play with her and she took it as God’s sign that she could be a mother.

The ex-beauty queen added that she then researched how people suffering from extreme Endometriosis could have children and she saw the option of surrogacy.

It is beautiful to see how many women’s lives have changed and how those who desire to be mothers are able to become one without any feeling of shame or inadequacy.

