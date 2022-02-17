Popular Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has revealed the names of his new baby boy via his Instagram page post

The proud father shared a lovely father and son photo with the baby as he listed out the boy's sweet names

The actor further said fans can now call him the father of any of the names, Nigerians have reacted to the beautiful photo some of them said the baby resemble late comic actor, Baba Suwe

Ace movie star, Yomi Fabiyi got most of his fans blushing after he announced the names of his baby boy with a heartwarming photo.

The proud father shared the lovely photo on his verified Instagram page and called out the sweet names in their sequences.

Yomi Fabiyi announces names of his baby. Credit: @realyomifabiyi

Yomi who gave birth to the baby 8 days ago also adviced his fans and followers to feel free to call him the father of any of the listed names:

"Muhammed Yusuf, Jasmine, Akorede, Imole, Oluwamuyiwa Fabiyi.

You can now Call me Babaa Imole, Iba Korede, Iba Jasmine, Iba Yusuf, Iba Oluwamuyiwa."

Check out his post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the lovely father and son photo and showered them with amazing words of prayer, some of them feel the little boy resembles late actor, Baba Suwe.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Larrypepper_ca:

"Babatunde Omidina babasuwe is back. Congrats bro."

Mariamoluwaseunwaheed:

"Awnnn Our son is Muhammad Yusuf, olorun awo olorun adasi fun wa oo."

Irechargeandigetpaid:

"Barakalahufil. May Allah blessings be upon Muhammad Yusuf Fabiyi. He shall be the head among his peers. Congrats"

Arinola_alabi:

"Beautiful names....May the lord continue to guide his path in life and bless the parents."

Turayo_ifemi:

"AKOREDE my favorite God bless him for you."

Ade_crown_oloriapa:

"Jasmine is a Girl’s name sir( no offence pls just thought I should tell you)."

Omolabake011:

"Cute baby❤️❤️.... May God continue protect and bless you Quick one: who else notice this cute boy resemble baba suwe."

Source: Legit.ng