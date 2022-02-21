A woman left eyebrows raised when she claimed she once had a good relationship with DJ Zinhle's boyfriend and baby daddy, Murdah Bongz

The young lady took to social media on Sunday to warn the Umlilo hitmaker not to get too comfortable in the relationship because she was also once Bongz's everything

The clip has received more than 2000 likes on her TikTok account as the lady has her comment section on the video-sharing app turned off

A woman has claimed that she once dated DJ Zinhle's baby daddy, Murda Bongz. The young lady warned the Umlilo hitmaker not to get "too comfortable" in her relationship wit the Black Motion member.

A lady has warned DJ Zinhle about Murdah Bongz. Image: @djzinhle, @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

The woman, who is dorothy_lanie93 on TikTok, took to the video-sharing platform to address the businesswoman. She shared that she was once in love with Bongz but he seemingly left her for Zinhle .

The woman shared old snaps of herself with Murder Bongz when they were still young and seemingly an item. The pics were taken at gigs. Warning the reality TV star on TikTok, dorothy_lanie93 said:

"Don't get too comfortable sweetheart, I was once his everything too," she claimed, according to ZAlebs.

The comment section's to her post were turned off. The video has been shared 175 times and has received over 2000 likes. @dorothy_lanie issued the warning on Sunday, 20 February. Murdah Bongz has not yet responded to the lady's claims yet.

Source: Legit.ng