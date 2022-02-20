Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Saga recenrly held a painting event in Lagos and his colleagues came through for him

Almost all the Shine Ya Eyes ex-housemates were on ground to paint and have a good time as well as some Nollywood stars and influencers

Whitemoney, Cross and comedian Mr Macaroni were spotted at the after party where Saga and Liquorose had a dance face off

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Saga took over a portion of social media with his recent fun event, Sip and Paint in Lagos.

Shine Ya Eye stars as well as other BBNaija colleagues trooped out to support Saga as well as share in the fun.

Colleagues come through for Saga's event Photo credit: @goldmynetv

The venue was well arranged with canvases, paints, music, as the guests popped in one after the other.

Sip and Paint Saga style

Saskay and infulencer, Kie Kie showed up for the Saga experience.

Nini and Alex Unusual brought out the artist in them as Saga gave directions to other guests.

Nollywood actresses were not left out of the fun experience.

Liquorose, Denrele, Jaypaul, Arin, Kayvee were also spotted. Saga also took a moment to show off his artwork.

After the event, everyone took out time to show off their paintings as well as take photos with Saga.

At the after party, Liquorose and Saga took to the dancefloor to slug it out while Whitemoney, Cross and skit maker, Mr Macaroni, Ike, and Jackie B eventually showed up.

Emmanuel rained money on Saga at the after party on the dancefloor while Jaypaul and Niyi serenaded the crowd with their music.

Source: Legit.ng