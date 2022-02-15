Billionaire wife and actress, Regina Daniels has taken to social media to share how she spent her Valentine's day

The mum of one went sightseeing with her adorable son, Munir in Austria and she flooded her Instagram page with photos and videos

Regina noted that on the trip she was determined to see the home of the greatest composer and pianist Mozart

Valentine's day went a little differently for Nollywood actress and billionaire wife Regina Daniels as she spent it with her son outside the country.

With a post on her Instagram page where she shared a series of photos, the billionaire wife revealed that she spent the day in Austria with her son, Munir.

An adorable video showed the moment both mother and son shouted at one of the tourist sites just to hear their voices echo into the wall.

Regina's billionaire husband and businessman, Ned Nwoko, was not captured in any of the photos and videos she shared.

The mum of one also added that she was determined as a tourist to see the locations where popular Hollywood classic The Sound of Music was produced as well as the home of Mozart.

"We spent a day in Austria, Salzburg city to be precise. I was determined to see the locations where the worlds best known musical was produced SOUNDS OF MUSIC and also the home of the greatest composer and pianist Mozart. It’s been an awesome experience so far with my minime @princemunirnwoko"

Regina Daniels complains about not enjoying private time with her husband

The Nollywood actress seems tired of the celebrity lifestyle as she complained about not enjoying her private time with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

The couple went on a cruise around town and were accosted by a group of newspaper vendors who chanted their names and hailed them passionately hoping they will get money in return.

Regina shared the humbling moment on her Instagram story channel and noted that going out alone for them is money.

Nigerians reacted to the video Regina shared, most of them noticed that her billionaire husband was not comfortable with the people who blocked them.

