A young man lost his girlfriend right after Valentine's Day because he didn't write his wish for her by himself

According to the lady, copying a message from the internet for her shows how uncommitted he is towards their relationship

All attempts by the gentleman to beg for forgiveness proved futile in screenshots of their conversation that were shared online

Valentine's Day celebration seems to be over but a young man is still suffering from the repercussions as his relationship has hit the hard rocks of a breakup.

Screenshots of a conversation between him and his lover have surfaced online and reveal that the girl decided to call it quits with him because of the Val's Day message he sent to her.

Screenshot of conversation and photo of man looking sad @nutifafabekoe via Twitter; Photo credit: Maskot via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Digging on the internet, the lady found out that the content of the text was taken from a random website on Google, which made her offended beyond the point of forgiving.

The latter part of the conversation had the young man beg for acceptance but the lady did not care to honour his requests with any reply.

Social media reacts

The screenshots have since been gathering comments from netizens who couldn't keep calm after reading them.

@OhmsKwabena replying to the post shared by @nutifafabekoe commented:

"By the time he go realise na he die finish."

@toniyebz1 wrote:

"Did you block me or it's your network?"

@KermworldMerm also teased with the words:

"That's how much I love you baby LMAO."

See the post with all the screenshots below:

