Nigerian Billionaire E-money has been counting down to his 40th birthday and he will be throwing a huge party today, February 19

E-money's brother, Kcee has taken to social media to keep fans up to date about the party that is set to shut down Lagos

The venue for E-money's party is a huge hall which has been well decorated with a tall cake and other necessary items put in place

E-money is set to throw one of the most lavish parties of his year today, February 19 to mark his 40th birthday.

There is no doubt that the billionaire will leave no stone unturned knowing the way he splurges millions even at parties that are not his.

E-moeny set to shut down Lagos Photo credit: @iam_kcee

Source: Instagram

It's about to be a movie

In the video singer, Kcee shared, the hall and stage for his brother's party is set and he decided to give fans a sneak peek.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The massive hall would probably take about a thousand guests and a huge cake stood stole the show at a vantage point.

A DJ played songs in the background as Kcee gae a full view of the event venue which still had people putting finishing touches.

An excited Kcee eventually showed himself and noted that his brother is about to shut doen Lagos with his birthday party.

"The stage is ready and we are set for @iam_emoney1 at 40 , it’s about to be a movie . Let’s go #Emoneyat40"

Watch the video below:

Reactions

georgeraphael7175:

"Let the blessings rain. #Emoneyat40"

official_jennyjames_19:

"I literally can’t wait to watch the full movie "

alexi_michigan:

"Wahala 4 who no get a loving kid bro"

chidieberenw:

"It's going to be a movie tonight"

ego_kings:

"Money stops nonsense "

ella_moonangel2:

"Congratulations!!! Life is good when you have money and good friends. God please bless me."

Zubby Michael rains bundles of money on E-money

While Nigerian billionaire, E-money was getting set to throw a lavish birthday party to mark his ascencion to the 4th floor, Zubby Michael spoiled him with money.

In a video shared by musician Kcee, who is E-money's big brother, Zubby showed up at the billionaire's mansion.

The actor changed the atmosphere completely as he threw money into the air while E-money danced to the music playing in the background.

Source: Legit.ng