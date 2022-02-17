Evrn though there is a saying that no one owes the other favours or help especially with a sense of entitlement, some individuals can not help but be generous.

Over the years, Nigerian celebrities have been known to come through for their fans via giveaways especially during festive periods.

Don Jazzy is known as the biggest giver on social media Photo credit: @davido/@donjazzy/@funkejenifaakindele

However, some celebrities do beyond that. They have become a beacon of hope not only to millions of fans but even to collegues.

From hosting giveaways to answering calls for help on social media, to consistently attending to the needs to the less privileged, some Nigerian celebrities have their hearts made from the purest of gold.

Legit.ng brings you a list of few of them, enjoy.

1. Don Jazzy

The Mavin boss is perhaps the biggest giver in the history of celebrities. He regularly hosts giveaways on Twitter and has become a stop for cries for help.

As long as Don Jazzy sees it and it's not beyond his power he comes through for Nigerians always.

The Don is also a favorite in the world of influencers, not only does he feature in their skits, he also shares their videos on his platform.

2. Nancy Isime

This gorgeous media personality has made it her life long goal to celebrate her birthday by throwing a party for school children.

Not only does she party with them, she also goes to their school or orphanages in some cases bearing beautiful gifts.

3. Funke Akindele

The award winning actress and filmmaker likes to do her stuff lowkey but recently a colleague publicly thanked her for saving the life of one of her twins.

People who work closely with Funke as well as her other colleagues have also been beneficiaries of her generous nature.

4. Davido

The first proof of Davido's generosity is how he treats his crew members. Some of these men travel with him and get to shop luxury items courtesy of him.

On the singer's birthday last year, he raised several millions of naira, and to the shock of many, he disbursed the money to orphanages.

The singer's colleagues in the entertainment industry have also testified to his open-handedness.

5. Mr Macaroni

The popular skit maker is not only generous to endowed ladies who always take his money in his hilarious videos, he is also generous to his fans.

Macaroni helps as much as he can and also hosts giveaways. It is also worthy of note that Nigerian youths see him as one of the voices capable of representing them.

One can only pray that God continues to bless and come through for every celebrity, both on this list and beyond so that they can continue to be sources of hope to their numerous fans.

Sick man prays for Don Jazzy

The sick man Don Jazzy helped with the balance of N1.2 million for his surgery reached out to the music producer on social media.

The celebrity music star gifted a young lady, @Hillbaby4 the N1.2 million balance needed for her father’s surgery after she begged for funds on social media.

In a video, @Hillbaby4's dad called out to Don Jazzy and prayed earnestly that God will reward and always come through for him.

Source: Legit.ng