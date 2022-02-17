Popular Nigerian actor and politician, Desmond Elliot, has finally reacted to backlash he faced for some of the things he did for his constituency

In a recent interview, Elliot answered questions on why he constructed a ‘pako’ bridge for his people and why he put his picture on it

The actor turned politician also used the platform to address the backlash he faced over seemingly constructing toilets for his people

Nigerian filmmaker and politician, Desmond Elliot, has now cleared the air after he was bashed for building a wooden bridge aka ‘pako bridge’ and public toilets for his constituents.

Recall that sometime in 2019, the lawmaker was dragged on social media after he won the Lagos state of Assembly election for the Surulere Constituency 1.

A number of online users trolled him for his re-election and claimed that he probably planned to build more toilets for his people.

Desmond Elliot clears the air

In a recent interview on TVC’s Your View show, the politician answered questions on why he also built a wooden bridge for his constituents and even attached his photo to it.

According to Elliot, he had gone to the area to sympathise with a mother who had lost her 13-year-old daughter in a canal.

However, on their way to retrieve the girl’s body in Shitta, it was noticed that there was a very fragile bridge that crossed over the canal and the people pleaded with him to help them reconstruct it.

Desmond Elliot noted that he eventually gave the community N800,000 for the bridge and they eventually reached out to him to show gratitude.

The politician also added that the community insisted on fixing his picture on the bridge to show how grateful they were.

Elliot said:

“I must say this categorically on national TV, I didn’t personally build the bridge, I didn’t put my picture up, it was done. So the community did it for good and other people took it for that.”

Not stopping there, Elliot also addressed the backlash he faced over the toilets he commissioned. According to him, he has never built toilets in his life.

He said:

“The other one they said about the toilet, I have never built toilet in my life, never built toilet in my life!”

The lawmaker also added that he heard of an opportunity for biofil-toilets by the Australian government and he decided to get slots for his people as well.

According to him, he wasn’t the one responsible for the toilets.

See the video below:

Internet users react

A number of online users had mixed reactions to Desmond Elliot’s explanation. While a few of them accepted his story, others noted that he didn’t give a plausible reason.

Read some of their comments below:

Chilynfashion:

“So oga no build toilet, he no do bridge then wetin he don do?? Na still Desmond cause am.”

Gannysgoodfood:

“Hold on, so you give the community 800k and did not even send a representative half way to inspect. This is the accountability ppl are asking for. Oh how I wish you challenged his explanations further coz this wasn’t good enough.”

Johngly:

“I am disappointed at you women for allowing such petty nonsense on this show, looks like a paid for visit.”

Ezehpat:

“But wait o.. am curious, how come none of them in that community rose to your defence seeing how you were being dragged all over social media and beyond? Abi you dey try talk say nobody for that community dey for social media? Oh well, what do I know .”

Yinkaoj:

“Sometimes over Hype dey spoiled the show I like his explanation.”

Lojodamojo:

“N800k to arrange pako untop of canal.”

Mairobaby1:

“I feel that is it your responsible to delegate pple to go there and inspect.Am sure you got a triple refund back from the government. Say something else pls.”

Desmond Elliot shares photos as he commissioned toilets in Lagos

Legit.ng had reported in 2019 that Desmond Elliot took to his social media page with series of pictures in which he was spotted commissioning a public project.

The Nollywood actor and politician shared photos from the commissioning of a Biofil public toilet in the Gbaja community area of Surulere, Lagos.

In the post, he revealed that the toilet was not just a regular one that people were mostly accustomed to. The politician made it known that the toilet was one that also converts waste to manure and it was an effort to keep the environment clean.

Speaking further in another post, he extended his appreciation to the Australian government for sponsoring the project and making it a reality. He also thanked the commissioner for transportation in the state, Ladi Lawanson, who donated the building.

