Popular Nollywood actor Mr Ibu is one of the few men who are grateful that their kids do not look like them

The movie star's daughter Jasmine recently took to TikTok as she joined a viral transformation challenge

Jasmine shared a throwback photo of her younger self with her dad and paired it with a recent one

John Okafor aka Mr Ibu's grown-up daughter Jasmine has got people dropping different comments on social media with her version of a TikTok challenge.

The young lady like many others compared their throwback photo with a recent one which is usually distinctly different.

Mr Ibu's daughter shares before and after photos Photo credit: @ladyjasmine_c

Source: Instagram

Jasmine's video saw her go from a little black girl into a beautiful and fair young woman.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

high_chenna:

"You don't know money dey change skin color. Some dark people their real color might be caramel. Small care and boom!"

prettygifttyy:

"Mr Ibu na still mr Ibu."

the_honour1:

"Anything better than money is more Money."

dumebifrank:

"Mr IBU looks younger too."

oluwa_saves:

"Colourists have eaten deep in Africa literally we all wanna be fair in complexion now."

nwamakaokolie:

"Money is good"

_trish_badze:

"She looked better before. People should stop bleaching. It’s the most low self-esteem you could ever have. It's disgusting that people are still delusional in 2022 to think that bleached skin is better than dark skin."

detect_security_services:

"Thank your God say you no resemble your papa."

Mr Ibu tells daughter she's lucky for not looking like him

Popular Nollywood comic actor, Mr Ibu and his beautiful daughter, Jasmine sparked massive reactions on social media.

A cute photo of the father and daughter emerged online where the comedian made a jest about his own physical appearance and looks.

Mr Ibu jokingly told his dear daughter that it would have been a bad market for her if she looked like him.

Nigerians reacted to the video of Mr Ibu and his beautiful daughter and commended her beauty. Many of them also thanked God for her that she doesn't really look like her dad.

