Popular Nollywood actress Nse Ikpe Etim and her lovely husband, Clifford Sule, are in celebration mode

The couple celebrated nine years of being married to each other with a romantic video that was shared by the actress

In the caption of the beautiful video, Etim hailed her man as she wished for a lifetime of being married to him

Popular actress Nse Ekpe Etim and her lecturer husband, Clifford Sule, have stirred reactions on social media following their anniversary.

The actress shared a beautiful video of herself and hubby all loved-up in different poses on her verified Instagram page.

Nse Ikpe Etim is celebrating 9 years wedding anniversary.

Source: Instagram

The video is in celebration of the couple's nine years of being married to each other. Nse Etim further showered her man with lovely words and wished to stay with him forever. She noted:

"9 years with you and a lifetime to come. Happy anniversary to us."

Watch the video below

Happy anniversary to the couple

A number of Nse Etim fans and celebrity colleagues have showered her and her hubby with beautiful words on their anniversary.



Michelledede:

"I love this! Happy anniversary again co-wife and real husband."

Shangeorgefilms:

"Happy anniversary, I wish u eternal blisssss."

Ydiaforson:

"Wow! 9 years already happy anniversary."

Officiallolo1:

"Happy anniversary one of my favourite humanmore peace and joy."

Ogeluv14:

"Happy anniversary ma today is also my anniversary Happy anniversaries to us."

Raeybyiyare:

"HWA❤️ Wishing you many more years of marital bliss."

Mavischrist:

"Happy Anniversary. Many more years together."

Officialkimmygold_32:

"Happy anniversary ma’am more of it to celebrate in good health and wealth."

Mrs_ezeonynwe:

"Momma ❤️. Happy Anniversary to you and yours. I wish you God's blessings."

Source: Legit.ng