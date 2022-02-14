Kanye West is indeed a bitter ex. The rapper has been on a social media rant firing attacks at his ex-wife Kim's new bae Pete Davidson

Taking to his Instagram page, Ye nicknamed Pete Skete and he barred him from meeting his children

Kanye has however revealed that he will never give up on getting his family back together

Kanye West has been keeping his social media followers entertained with his recent posts. From sharing private conversations and leaking some top secrets, the rapper said he will not stop until he is reunited with his family.

Kanye Shares That He Still Wants to Get Back With Kim After Shading Pete. Image: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images and James Devaney/GC Images

Ye took a swipe at his ex-wife Kim Kadarshian's boyfriend Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson in recent posts. He alleged that the star had a relationship with Hillary Clinton.

According to The Citizen, Ye's fans and followers got concerned following the Instagram posts which included a photoshopped poster of Kanye and his friends who seemed to be ready to battle with Kim, Pete and others. Some followers even suggested that the star's page may have been hacked and he responded by posting a picture holding a poster that read:

"My account is not hacked 2.13.22."

Although the Donda rapper deleted all the outrageous posts from over the weekend he is not giving up on his family. He took to his Instagram page to share that he does not have beef with his baby mama and he hopes that they will be back together one day.

He wrote:

"I don't have beef with Kim I love my family, So stop that narrative im not giving up on my family. I bought this coat for Kim before SNL, I thought it was particularly special I have faith that we'll be back together."

Pete Davidson officially calls Kim Kardashian his 'Girlfriend' in public

Still on Kim and Pete, Legit.ng reported that Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson had the internet in a frenzy when he referred to 41-year-old Kim Kardashian as his 'girlfriend' for the first time.

The 28-year-old comedian dropped the 'GF' word during a recent interview with People. According to E! News, Pete called the SKIMS founder his girlfriend when he explained how he has remained unfazed despite his recent rise in the spotlight.

Speaking in the interview published on Monday 7 February, Pete said:

"I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set. Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside."

Davidson also told People magazine that although fans scream something at him once in a while, his life in the public eye is not awful.

He said: "Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin' Donuts. But other than that, it's pretty fine. It's not awful. It could be way worse."

