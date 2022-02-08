Pete Davidson has for the first time referred to Kim Kardashian as his girlfriend following months of speculation

Although the couple have been photographed together on several occasions, they have never publicly opened up about their romance

The rumour that Kim and Pete were an item hit the streets months after she filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson had the internet in a frenzy when he referred to 41-year-old Kim Kardashian as his 'girlfriend' for the first time.

Pete Davidson finally confirms that Kim Kardashian is his girlfriend. Images: James Devaney/GC Images

The 28-year-old comedian dropped the 'GF' word during a recent interview with People Magazine.

According to E! News, Pete called the SKIMS founder his girlfriend when he explained how he has remained unfazed despite his recent rise in the spotlight.

Speaking in the interview published on Monday, 7 February, Pete said:

"I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set.

"Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside."

Davidson also told People Magazine that although fans scream something at him once in a while, his life in the public eye is not awful. He said:

"Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin' Donuts. But other than that, it's pretty fine. It's not awful. It could be way worse."

Kanye West makes serious allegations against Kim Kardashian in fresh online rant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kanye West's ongoing feud with Kim is far from over.

The rapper now alleges that his estranged wife thinks he put a hit out on her. In an Instagram post, Kanye shared a screenshot of a text that reads, "Send me Kim's number."

It is unclear to who the text is addressed. In the caption, Ye made some huge claims. He said:

"Yesterday Kim accused me of putting a hit out on her.

"I'm being accused of putting a hit on her. These ideas can actually get someone locked up. They play like that with black men's lives, whether it's getting them free or getting them locked up. I'm not playing about my black children anymore."

