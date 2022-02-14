Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham and her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi recently came out to show support for singer Tiwa Savage

Tiwa was the headline star at a pre-Valentine’s Day event that went down on Sunday, February 13

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Abraham joined Tiwa on the dance floor and rained cash on her

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage was the headline star at a pre-Valentine’s Day party that went down over the weekend.

The All Over crooner was joined by friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry who came out to show her support.

Toyin Abraham on singer Tiwa Savage at star-studded Valentine's Day party. Photo: @toyin_abrahama/@goldmynetv

Among those who made an appearance for the singer is Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

The husband and wife were spotted chilling at an exclusive spot moments after they arrived at the venue of the celebration.

See a video below:

Toyin joins Tiwa on the dance floor

Another video spotted online captured the moment the Elevator Baby actress joined Tiwa on stage and made it rain cash.

The actress didn’t hold back as she sprayed the singer with several naira notes.

Watch below:

Reactions

mustapha.haggi said:

"The way she’s always serious when spraying money ehn."

sugargurl888 said:

"It's always world best attitude and facial expression while spraying money for me....typical yoruba woman."

superboy__spanky said:

"It’s the face throw away for me."

alvinoflagos_ said:

"Wait oh where una Dey see this money una Dey spray self."

eyisax said:

"Why is it that we don't see Funke Akindele outside? Is it bcos its cold outside or what?"

Early valentine's gift: Peter Psquare links up with Davido's official jeweller, splashes millions on

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that music star Peter Okoye joined the growing list of celebs who have gotten their Valentine's Day gift earlier than usual.

The PSquare star recently linked up with Davido’s official jeweller, Ice Box, and flooded his Instagram page with pictures.

Peter’s post stirred different reactions from his fans and colleagues as he left them guessing about the pieces he purchased.

