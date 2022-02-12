Actress Uche Ogbodo has shut down claims from a blogger that she had a role to play in the breakup between singer Timaya and ex-lover, Empress Njamah

The movie star was forced to film a video on Instagram where she set the record straight and maintained that she has no relationship with Empress

Uche equally called on the blogger to provide evidence to back up the allegations levelled against her

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo is not going easy on a blogger who has dragged her into the separation story of music star Timaya and his ex-lover, Empress Njamah.

The blogger, Cutie Juls, had taken to Instagram alleging that Ogbodo once stayed at Timaya’s Marwa garden house and had a relationship with one of the singer’s boys, Wrekoba.

Uche Ogbodo says she had nothing to do with Empress, Timaya breakup. Photo: @timayatimaya/@empressnjamah/@ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

According to the blogger, Ogbodo allegedly betrayed Njamah after telling Wrokoba that the movie star’s pregnancy at the time didn’t belong to Timaya.

In her response to the allegations, Ogbodo categorically stated that she had no role to play in how things played out between the singer and actress.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She equally stated that she was never best friends with Njamah as claimed by the blogger.

An infuriated Ogbodo said the blogger is only trying to use her name to gain traction while calling for evidence of the claims to be brought forward.

Ogbodo wrote:

"I am A good Person you can’t paint me A villain or spoil the good reputation I have worked so hard to build all because you want Traffic for your already deteriorated Blog! Provide Receipts On what you accused me off , make thunder no help me fire you !"

See her post below:

Reactions

zsavier_optimum_hairlaundry said:

"Breakup of how many years ago.. y'all should please move on."

dota_of_helen said:

"Hey na wa o, something that has been loooong? What’s this one this hot afternoon again."

wallpaperplace said:

"Breakup that happened before Buhari became president."

monbeauty_store said:

"It’s been long they went part ways na..the matter don tay."

Timaya's baby mama Barbara shades him online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Timaya’s baby mama, Barbara, took a swipe at him on social media while praising the kids they share together.

The proud mum posted a screenshot of her children’s impressive test scores as she thanked God that they both took after her.

She equally used the opportunity to note that their father is only ever concerned about music and chasing after big ‘backside’.

Source: Legit.ng