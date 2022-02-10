Popular Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has added a new bouncing baby boy to his beautiful and amazing family

The actor announced the arrival of his bundle of joy on Instagram and gave thanks to God for the safe delivery of his beloved wife

The baby came after the actor dumped his ex-wife, Fran last year, Nigerians have joined him in the celebration

Ace Yoruba actor, Yomi Fabiyi and his lovely partner welcome a bouncing baby boy today, February 10, 2022.

The actor took to his verified Instagram page to make the announcement and expressed his joy over the arrival of the bundle of joy.

Yomi Fabiyi announces arrival of his baby boy. Credit: @realyomifabiyi

Source: Instagram

The actor welcomed the baby boy having reportedly dumped his British wife, Fran in 2021 whom he got married to in 2012.

Yomi shared the good news with a video of himself dancing with the baby and expressing appreciation to God, according to him:

"To God be the glory, we just delivered a BOUNCING BABY BOY. I thank God almighty, doctors, my parents(both sides) and mummy Toyin Afolayan @lola_idije1959, friends."

He also appreciated his late mother.

Check out the post below:

Congratulatory messages

A number o Yomi's fans and celebrity colleagues have joined him in the celebration by sending congratulatory messages to him.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Lifeofsonykay:

"Congratulations brother more blessings."

Sb_gold_comedytruetalk:

"Wow congratulations sir."

Ayomray1:

"So happy for you ….May the almighty God watch over him."

kingsqueenssuprise_uk10:

"So happy for you bro."

Itzbiola:

"Congratulations baba Alago meji. GOD BLESS YOU SON."

Sulahitony:

"Big congrats sir, god bless you more."

Adeleke.aramide:

"Wow this is the Lord's doing and it is marvelous in our sight congratulations Darling bro and wifey ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ this Joy shall be permanent in Jesus name Amen."

