Legendary funk music performer Betty Davis is reported to have passed away in her Pennsylvania home at the age of 77

The musician who rose to fame in the mid-1960s and 1970s was briefly married to another music giant, jazz icon Miles Davis

Betty had been living in Pittsburgh for the past 43 years, enjoying her retirement from music in her hometown

The music industry is mourning the loss of an icon, Betty Davis. The Walking Up The Road hitmaker passed away from natural causes at the age of 77. The musician leaves behind a trailblazing body of work.

Betty Davis aka Queen of Funk has passed away from natural causes at the age of 77. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The influential musician had been retired for the past 43 years as she lived the rest of her days in her hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania reports Rolling Stone.

The news of Betty's passing was confirmed by Danielle Maggio who wrote:

"It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Betty Davis, a multi-talented music influencer and pioneer rock star, singer, songwriter, and fashion icon."

Daily Mail reports that it was later disclosed by the communications director for Allegheny County, Amie Downs, that Davis died from natural causes.

The publication further reports that Betty was famous for the distinct raspy voice that helped her make a name for herself in the music industry.

At the height of her fame, the musician born Betty Mabry met jazz icon Miles Davis, who was 19 years her senior. The two fell in love and were married. The marriage lasted just a year but Betty continued to use her ex-husband's last name.

