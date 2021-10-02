Veteran Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, recently went out of her comfort zone by boarding a bike in Lagos

In the trending video, the top movie star noted that she was trying to avoid Lagos traffic, hence the bike

Internet users had a lot of interesting and funny things to say about the video of the top actress boarding a bike

Popular Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele, has got members of the online community buzzing after sharing an interesting video online.

The veteran movie star took to her page to share a video of herself taking a local means of transport popularly called ‘okada’ in Nigeria.

Funke Akindele was seen aboard the bike but not without camouflaging her looks with a black bucket hat and a matching nose mask.

Funke Akindele excited as she boards bike in Lagos. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele

The popular actress who seemed very excited to be transporting herself that way explained in the video that she was trying to avoid the traffic in Lagos.

Funke made sure to show other bike men and their passengers who rode behind her as well as her own rider.

For a brief moment while on the bike, the actress took on her Omo Ghetto persona and mimicked talking like a woman based on the streets.

See the interesting video below:

Social media users react

After the clip of Funke Akindele on a bike made the rounds on social media, numerous internet users shared their thoughts on it.

While a number of them found it amusing, others noted that she wasn’t too big to board a bike.

Read some of their comments below:

Martinsff2020:

“So why the video??? U don pass to take bike?”

Ori_doyin:

“Love it. You gotta always be able to switch in this Lagos.”

Iamiyke12:

“With her mask nobody will recognize her face.”

Iam_samy5:

“Lagos will definitely humble one .”

Mr_cashmover_:

“mama you get street credibility jooor.”

Oracle_entertainment:

“Dem go sna*tch that phone now, your eye go clear .”

Zikberts:

“This is how u know u rich rich..making a big deal out of Okada riding.”

Pjegk:

“Wahala for who no de street.”

Actor Mike Godson dumps his car to jump on okada to be able to meet flight

Nollywood actor, Mike Godson had a taste of Lagos traffic as he shared a video of himself taking a ride on a motorcycle to the airport so he does not miss his flight.

The actor was also full of prayers as he asked his angel, actor Nosa Rex, to use his power to delay his flight so he can catch up with it.

Recall that Baba Rex acted the role of Godson's personal angel in a popular comedy skit, thus his calling unto him to come to his aid.

