Popular female music star, Omawumi, has narrated how she used to be body-shamed when she was a child

The singer revealed her forehead used to be a subject of abuse and recounted how one of her aunts called her beauty just to spite her

Omawumi also mentioned her stretch mark and disclosed that she is fine with all of the imperfections now

Ace female singer, Omawumi is giving her fans inspiration on social media about self-love and appreciation.

The Bottom Belle crooner shared a cute photo of herself and narrated how she used to be sad when people talked down on her about her physical appearances, like the forehead, knock knees, stretch marks, and other flaws.

Omawumi talks about growing from feeling imperfect to self-love. Credit: @omawonder

Source: Instagram

The singer disclosed she was so ugly that one of her aunts used to call her beauty with the hope that she will get pretty someday. According to her:

"Well, there was a time I allowed it get to me, there was a time that I couldn't step out without being heavily decked up in makeup. I would do all manners of things to hide my flaws because I felt imperfect."

Things are different now

Omawumi also hinted that things have changed now because she is in love with her imperfect self and she won't allow anybody's perception of her direct the decisions she makes for herself.

"Now, I'm madly in love with my imperfect me, with my ekpengbe forehead, with my knock knees, with my cellulites and stretch marks like map of Africa! I'm in love with my skin and everything within."

Check out her post below:

Netizens are inspired

Nigerians have commended her for the post, most of them reminded her that she is beautiful.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Bettyirabor:

"You're beautiful."

Fatimaomokwe:

"This is a song in the making. I love this post!"

Aleroorela:

"I have to do research... This your aunty could very well be my aunty!! (Tseke mamas with their bad mouth!"

Chypatty28:

"Thank u ma for this."

Realeducators:

"NA YOU CREATE YOURSELF? Abeg drink SELF ❤️ JUICE ooooo."

I was a baby mama for 4 years before I got married

Legit.ng earlier reported that Omawumi said that men who drag single mothers should channel their energy into talking to irresponsible men instead.

She talked about how men rarely play the roles of fathers and leave nurturing and grooming to women.

Omawumi also said that she decided to have her child and do away with men which was why she was a baby mama for four years.

Source: Legit.ng